Saweetie Tipped as Next Big Star After New Deal With Warner Chappell Music

The ‘Tap In’ hitmaker is tipped as ‘the next big female breakout star’ by the publishing company of WMG after extending her agreement with the music giant.

AceShowbiz –

Saweetie has extended her publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music.

The rapper and the publishing company of Warner Music Group have inked a new deal, with the organisation tipping her as “the next big female breakout star.”

Ryan Press, Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., said in a statement, “We’ve been lucky enough to be on this incredible journey with Saweetie since the very beginning. We’re in the business of taking early bets on artists and helping develop them into global sensations, and that’s exactly the trajectory Saweetie is on. She’s well on her way to becoming the next big female breakout star, and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support her.”

And Saweetie, who is signed to Warner Chappell’s sister label, Warner Records, added, “Ryan and the whole Warner Chappell team have become family over the years. It’s amazing to look back at everything we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Saweetie has had success with songs including “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhene Aiko and “Best Friend” with Doja Cat.

However, in December (20) she lashed out at her label, accusing WBR of releasing “Best Friend” “prematurely.”

“I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about,” she wrote at the time. “I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends.” The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art (sic).”