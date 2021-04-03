Rajon Rondo expected to make Clippers’ debut Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks traded Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline in exchange for Lou Williams.

Sunday’s game will mark Rondo’s second debut with a Los Angeles-based team. He helped the Lakers win the NBA title last season.

The 35-year-old is averaging 3.9 points, two rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 37.8% from deep.

Rondo could potentially start for the Clippers against the Lakers with Patrick Beverley still sidelined.