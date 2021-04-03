Rajon Rondo expected to make Clippers’ debut Sunday

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

Rajon Rondo is expected to make his Lob City debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Ty Lue said, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

The Atlanta Hawks traded Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline in exchange for Lou Williams. 

Sunday’s game will mark Rondo’s second debut with a Los Angeles-based team. He helped the Lakers win the NBA title last season. 

The 35-year-old is averaging 3.9 points, two rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 37.8% from deep. 

Rondo could potentially start for the Clippers against the Lakers with Patrick Beverley still sidelined. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR