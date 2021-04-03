Pension funds and insurance firms alive to Bitcoin investment proposal By Cointelegraph

Pension funds and insurance firms alive to Bitcoin investment proposal
Life and annuity companies are increasingly dedicating part of their asset base to (BTC). While the top crypto has delivered the best returns over the past decade, the long-talked-about institutional herd seems to be finally making its way to the BTC market.
During the bear market of 2018, Bitcoin developmental efforts from multiple stakeholders seemed to focus on improving BTC’s regulatory stance. These efforts saw the emergence of institutional-grade custody platforms among other prerequisites needed for greater participation by regulated entities.
