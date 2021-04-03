Olivia Newton-John Puts Her Wellness Retreat on the Market

WENN

The ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ singer is offloading her famed Byron Bay wellness retreat, describing her decision to sell the award-winning resort ‘bittersweet.’

Olivia Newton-John is putting her famed Byron Bay wellness retreat on the market.

Months after her Gaia venue swept the World Luxury Hotel Awards, the “Xanadu” singer announced in a statement that she’s ready to “pass the baton” to new owners.

“Having won so many humbling and outstanding awards, we have decided it is time to ‘pass the baton’ to new custodians so they can continue our positive message that Gaia is ‘your timeout to reconnect, breathe and surrender,’ ” she said.

“It’s bittersweet, but as a team, we always agreed that we would ‘go out on top’ and we couldn’t be more proud of the Gaia we have built with our incredible family team.”

Olivia added, “We will miss our wonderful guests and amazing staff who have all been a huge part of making Gaia such a special magical place.”

The resort picked up an impressive four awards at the World Luxury Hotel Awards and is a favourite for many local stars including Delta Goodrem, Lisa Wilkinson, and Jodhi Meares.

Olivia Newton-John is currently battling cancer. She was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction.

She later revealed the disease had metastasised to other organs in her body. But in January 2020, she claimed her tumours have shrunk in size.

Amid her health issues, the star is grateful to husband John Easterling for growing medicinal cannabis to ease her symptoms.

“I’m very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge,” she said. “Now he’s growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area.”