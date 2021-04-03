Niger’s President Bazoum appoints former minister Mahamadou as PM By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Niger’s Mohamed Bazoum pictured Sept 14, 2013

NIAMEY (Reuters) – Niger’s newly elected President Mohamed Bazoum has appointed former minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou as prime minister to lead his government, according to a decree read on national television late on Saturday.

Mahamadou until recently was the chief of staff of Bazoum’s predecessor President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Mahamadou, 69, first held a ministerial position 1991 as mines and energy minister. He was Niger’s finance minister between 2011 and 2012, and was appointed chief of staff in 2015.

Bazoum was sworn in on Friday in Niger’s fist democratic transition of power since independence in 1960 after he won a runoff presidential election in February.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR