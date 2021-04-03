NFL execs reportedly believe Larry Fitzgerald will retire

The Arizona Cardinals likely don’t have a spot for veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald after signing A.J. Green this offseason.

Fitzgerald still hasn’t announced his plans for the 2021 campaign, but NFL executives reportedly believe he’ll retire this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. An exec said, per Sando:

“It’s going to be an interesting transition for that team from an accountability standpoint as Larry steps aside. Hopkins decides what he wants to do practice-wise, and if Larry had any influence there, that is gone. Watt does his own thing and is always looking for the sack, so he will go into a gap that he shouldn’t go into because he thinks he can win. He will be good with Chandler Jones on the other side, but Watt is no longer dominant.”

Before a charity golf event in February, Fitzgerald was silent when asked about his NFL future. He very clearly has not made a decision, but it seems like he could be leaning one way over the other.

Fitzgerald has spent his entire 17-year career in Arizona. The 37-year-old is currently the oldest receiver in the NFL and caught 54 passes for 409 yards and one touchdown in 13 games last season.

The Cardinals enter the 2021 season with a receiving group that includes Green, DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. The trio combined for 2,551 yards and 14 touchdowns.