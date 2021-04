A man has died in an altercation with another man and a woman at a home on Queensland’s Fraser Coast.

Police said a 58-year-old man suffered a “severe wound” during a disturbance with the pair at his home on Pacific Haven Drive in Pacific Haven just after midday today.

A 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who had visited the home before the altercation, were also injured.

They have been taken to hospital.