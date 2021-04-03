Luka Garza named Naismith Men’s Player of the Year

Garza beat out Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert to win the award.

Garza said of winning the award:

“Winning an award in Naismith’s name is an honor my family and I will always treasure. Naismith changed my life, and so many others, by creating the game that so many love. In 2015, when my dad and I watched Frank Kaminsky accept the Naismith Trophy in Indianapolis, I never thought I would be in this position six years later. “I am forever thankful to the University of Iowa, Coach [Fran] McCaffery, the rest of the coaching staff, my teammates, my family and the countless other people and coaches who have helped me along the way. This is not an individual honor but a team award, and I am so proud to be able to bring this award home to Iowa City. Thank you to the Atlanta Tipoff Club for this prestigious award and thank you to Naismith for changing my life and so many others with the game of basketball.”

Garza had a tremendous final season with the Hawkeyes, averaging 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field.

He is a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and two-time First-team All-American. He scored more than 2,200 points and recorded over 900 rebounds during his Iowa tenure.

The Hawkeyes plan to retire Garza’s No. 55, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering he is the team’s all-time leading scorer. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery called the decision a “no brainer.”