LisaRaye McCoy Under Fire for Defending Radio Host Over His Controversial Colorist Remarks

LisaRaye McCoy faced backlash after jumping into a white radio host’s defense after he made some controversial comments about skin tones of black women. Topic about Rob Lederman‘s comments was brought into discussion in a new episode of “Cocktails With Queens” with co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson.

The radio host enraged people after he compared women’s skin tones to toaster settings in an episode of on “The Morning Bull Show”. “I would never go to a Serena Williams level, but I’m very comfortable with a Halle Berry level,” so he said. The remarks cost him his job as he was fired from the show despite his apology.

While Halle called Rob “disgusting” over the comments, LisaRaye appeared to not see what is the problem with the remarks. “He’s just saying he doesn’t go as far as a dark-skinned Black woman,” LisaRaye said. “He’s comfortable with the color of a Halle Berry. What’s wrong with that?”

Syleena then responded, “That’s colorism! He could have said that differently in this climate.” Still, LisaRaye went on to defend Rob as she insisted, “I always say I either wanna get a latte or I’ll say I wanna caramel latte or a mocha.”

Her decision to defend Rob quickly gained the actress her own criticism. “Every time you think awww lemme have compassion for her she’s been through some thangs… and then she does s**t like this. Not playin with a full deck huh LisaRaye?!” one Twitter user responded.

Someone else commented, “Lisa Raye has had some of the s**tiest takes on this show and they often go unchecked…Claudia Jordan is a known colorist so we know she won’t check her. Are these opinions for shock value to get attention or is she really that dense?”

“Not Lisa Raye being a colorist. Being lightskin is really a sickness and I am so sorry,” said another user. Meanwhile, one naysayer simply wrote, “Lisa raye is stupid.”

LisaRaye has yet to comment on the backlash.

Meanwhile, Rob showed remorse over his offensive comments. Revealing to The Buffalo News that he was “horrified” by his words, he added, “I could easily see how someone could be offended by that. I get that. It sounds terrible, and it is terrible.”