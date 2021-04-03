Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Drops F-Bomb on Travis Barker’s Daughter’s TikTok Video

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Reign Disick stole the spotlight in a video featuring the reality TV star’s and her boyfriend Travis Barker‘s families. The 6-year-old boy, whom the 41-year-old shares with her ex Scott Disick, cursed and twerked in the clip posted on Alabama Barker’s TikTok account on Thursday, April 1.

In the fun-filled video, the two families joined forces to play a game in which they had to describe the person whom they would pass the phone to, making use the chance to troll each other. Travis’ daughter Alabama kicked it off by saying she was “passing the phone to somebody who can’t get acrylics” and handed it over to Kourtney’s 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

Penelope then said she was “passing the phone to somebody who doesn’t let me do anything” and gave it to her mom. Kourtney, in her turn, said she was passing the phone to her boyfriend before the camera switched to show Travis’ face.

After a few rounds, Kourtney said she was “passing the phone to somebody who talks 24/7” and held it up to her youngest child. Reign was stunned for a few seconds before he threw expletives, seemingly losing for words. “Pause it!” Reign exclaimed. “Um, oh f**k! Oh s**t!”

Reign was then seen dancing and saying, “Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk!” The video ended after Kourtney cut short her son’s antics by telling him, “Hey, we’re done.”

The video was taken during Kourtney and Travis’ snowy getaway with their families in Aspen, Colorado last month. During the trip, the pair were joined by the Poosh founder’s three children, including her eldest son Mason, 11. Travis’ 17-year-old son Landon Barker was also seen in the TikTok video.

“The kids love the snow, and she wanted to take them for a fun, quick trip,” an insider close to Kourtney told E! News of the family trip. “The kids are all close friends and love having play dates together. They did fun activities in the cabin and had a few fun skiing days.”