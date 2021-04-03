Justin Timberlake’s Manager Wrote Spiteful Remark to Janet Jackson Without the Star’s Knowledge

WENN/Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy

The former NSYNC member and his manager Johnny Wright came under fire after the latter urged the ‘Together Again’ songstress to forgive the ‘Rock Your Body’ crooner.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Timberlake might be as shocked as most people were after learning of his manager’s remark to Janet Jackson. Johnny Wright, president and CEO of the Wright Entertainment Group (WEG), appeared to come to his client’s defense when he suggested that the “Rhythm Nation” singer refused to forgive the “Cry Me a River” singer after their infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance bust-up.

However, Justin was reportedly “completely unaware” of the comment that Johnny made on Janet’s Instagram Story post, until it was blown up on media. “Justin was not aware of his comment to her. Johnny did this all on his own,” a source tells Page Six.

Johnny wrote the spiteful remark after Janet posted her weekly Sunday inspirational message to her followers, encouraging them to “always choose to heal, not to hurt. To forgive, not to despise. To persevere, not to quit. To smile, not to frown. And to love, not to hate.”

Johnny allegedly shot back to Janet by commenting on her post, “You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin.”

Johnny Wright commented on Janet Jackson’s Instagram Story post.

Johnny’s comment has landed him and Justin in hot water, as one remarked, “It’s the f**king audacity to me.” Another was ready to cancel the former NSYNC member, “Justin has to go… there is no other option.” A third commenter harshly added, “And he should go jump off a cliff.”

Back in February, Justin publicly apologized to Janet, as well as to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, after he was criticized online for the way he treated the women in his life following the release of the explosive “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he said in a statement.

He added, “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”