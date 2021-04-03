Jordan’s Former Crown Prince, in Video, Reports His Detention

I had a visit from the chief of the general staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out to communicate with people or to meet with them, because that in the meetings that I had been present in or on social media relating to visits that I’ve made, there’s been criticism of the government or the king. I asked him if I was the one criticizing. He said no. He said, but this was a warning from him, from the chief of police and from the chief of the security services, the mukhabarat, that I should not leave my house, that I could only visit family, that I could not tweet, and that I could not communicate with people. Since then, a number of the people I know — or my friends — have been arrested, my security has been removed, and the internet and phone lines have been cut. This is my last form of communication, satellite internet, that I have and I’ve been informed by the company that they’re instructed to cut it. So it’s maybe the last time I’m able to communicate. I’m making this recording to make it clear that I’m not part of any conspiracy or nefarious organization or foreign-backed group, as is always the claim here for anyone who speaks out. Unfortunately, this country has become stymied in corruption, in nepotism and in misrule. And the result has been the destruction, or the loss of hope that is apparent in pretty much every Jordanian. The loss of hope in our future, the loss of dignity and a life under constant threat, because we simply want to speak the truth or we are trying to express our concerns or our hopes for the future.