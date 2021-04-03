Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Donate Wedding Registry Funds to Support Stop Asian Hate Movement

WENN/Derrick Salters

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum promises she and the ‘Soul Survivor’ rapper will spend the rest of their lives standing up against injustice, racism and hate.

AceShowbiz –

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy (previously Young Jeezy) are taking action to help people who are affected by the increasing hate attacks against Asian-Americans. Through a charity wedding registry, “The Real” host and the “Soul Survivor” rapper will support Stop Asian Hate, an organization that offers support for Asian-owned businesses and foundations.

“For the past year, Asian Americans have tweeted, posted and cried out for help,” the 42-year-old told The Knot of their decision to donate the funds they’ll collect through their recently-announced wedding registry. “Violent attacks against people of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community have gone up 150% since 2020, 68% of them being Asian women.”

Jeannie further explained that self-reflection about culture is necessary. “It’s no longer enough to say, ‘I’m not racist.’ We need to be anti-racist and that’s harder. To be anti-racist, we must look at our everyday routines, our communities and our own families,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Emmy Award-winning host of “The Real” also pointed out how the violence has felt deeply personal to her and her husband. “It’s not just the recent events that make me mindful about our distinct cultures,” she told the outlet. “For Jeezy, everything, from his upbringing, experiences, struggles and his position in this white-centric country, is a learning curve for me and, vice versa.”

Not stopping there, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum also spilled the reason behind their decision to fund the Stop Asian Hate movement. “What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities,” she admitted. “We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate.” She even promised that both of them will “spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate.”

Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot on Saturday, March 27, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Atlanta home. The couple actually planned to hold their wedding elsewhere, but reportedly changed their plans due to COVID-19 and the passing of Jeezy’s mother, Denise Jenkins, in February.

Five days after the nuptials, the stylist took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself in a beautiful wedding dress. The post came with a sweet caption that read, “You will forever be my ‘I Do’ [love] Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins.”