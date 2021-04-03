Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater sends Zags to championship game

Jalen Suggs delivered a March Madness moment for the ages to beat UCLA on Saturday in the Final Four.

Gonzaga was up 90-85 against UCLA with under a minute left. UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez made a 3-pointer, then the Bruins got a stop. Johnny Juzang missed a shot but got his own rebound and then put the ball back in to tie the game with 3.3 seconds left.

Just when you thought the game was headed to a second overtime, Suggs dribbled the ball down the court and pulled up for a final shot well beyond the 3-point line. He raised up and his shot went off the backboard and in for the win at the buzzer!