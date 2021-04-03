Idris Elba Shows Support for Pals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Following Controversial Interview

WENN/Instar/John Rainford

The Golden Globe winner has jumped into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s defense after they received huge backlash over their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Nearly a month after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, criticism directed towards them have yet to die down. Still, Idris Elba, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, has come forward to show his support.

When asked about the criticism that Meghan and her husband continued to receive, the 48-year-old singer/actor told Entertainment Tonight, “I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you know.” During the chat, he added, “You cannot take someone’s voice away, that’s all we have to communicate.”

Idris attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018. He came with his wife Sabrina Dhowre and served as a DJ at the ceremony. Aside from showing support for Meghan during the interview, he also talked about his upcoming movie “Concrete Cowboy” which will be aired on April 2 on Netflix.

The film is an adaptation of Greg Neri’s 2011 novel “Ghetto Cowboy”. In addition to the “Thor: Ragnarok” actor, it feature many big names such as “When They See Us” star Jharrel Jerome, “Orange is the New Black” star Lorraine Toussaint and “The Chi” actor Byron Bowers.

Meghan and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview that aired in early March. Since then, the “A Random Encounter” actress have been attacked by fault-finders for spilling out several matters concerning the royal family and institution.

One of her most shocking revelations was about racism. “In those months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she opened up.