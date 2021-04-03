Hodler’s Digest, March 28–April 3 By Cointelegraph

ETH smashes records, Bitcoin’s brilliant quarter, PayPal’s big move: Hodler’s Digest, March 28–April 3
ETH breaks record all-time high amid fresh price surge
Ether? Record high! Binance Coin? Record high! Polkadot? Record high! Bitcoin? Flat as a pancake!
Altcoins have been in the drivers seat this week, with Ether breaking $2,100 for the very first time besting the ATH of $2,036 that was set on Feb. 20. Curiously, several coins belonging to so-called killer blockchains have been thriving, too.
April Bulls Day? just closed its best March and Q1 in eight years
PayPal to start letting U.S. customers pay in Bitcoin at global merchants
Coinbase expects direct listing on April 14
Michael Jordan, Will Smith join $305-million funding round for NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs
Announcement of the week
Markets Pro delivers up to 1,497% ROI as quant-style crypto analysis arrives for every investor
One BTC will be worth a Lambo by 2022, and a Bugatti by 2023: Kraken CEO
iPhone user blames Apple (NASDAQ:) for $600,000 Bitcoin theft via fake app
Oops! A 100% Bitcoin hodl outperformed CNBCs 2017 altcoin basket by 170%
South Korean government makes $10.5-million profit from four-year-old Bitcoin crime haul
A new era of content monetization? Blockchain tech can get you paid
Making DeFi idiot-proof with Kavas gamer CEO, Brian Kerr
This is how to make and lose a fortune with NFTs
