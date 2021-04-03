Here’s why April may be the best month yet for Bitcoin price By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The U.S. dollar is starting to weaken once again as sellers are pushing the (DXY) downward, which could strengthen the momentum of (BTC) in the near term.

Alternative assets like Bitcoin and gold are priced against the dollar. Hence, when the DXY starts to drop, it often causes BTC to rally against the dollar.

(orange) vs. DXY (green). Source: Tradingview
BTC miner net position change. Source: Glassnode