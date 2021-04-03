Half a billion people just had their Facebook data leaked By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Half a billion people just had their Facebook data leaked

According to a security analyst, sensitive personal information for over half a billion Facebook (NASDAQ:) users was leaked on a well-trafficked hacking forum earlier today — a potential risk to millions of cryptocurrency traders and hodlers who now may be vulnerable to sim swapping and other identity-based attacks.

The trove of information was first discovered by Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson (NYSE:) Rock, who posted on Twitter about the leak earlier today: