Grayscale Adds 5.5 Million XLM to Stellar Lumens Trust By CoinQuora

  • Grayscale Investment adds 5,566,271 XLM to its Trust.
  • The added XLM value is around $2.5 million at its current price.
  • Grayscale currently holds several cryptocurrencies worth about $46 billion.

Grayscale Investments, one of the world’s largest crypto asset managers, has reportedly added 5,566,271 XLM to its Stellar Lumens Trust. In fact, the value of the new Lumen addition is around 2.5 million US dollars.

Notably, the purchase was revealed in the recent data provided by the crypto analytics platform Bybt dated 31st March 2021.

Besides the huge amount of addition to XLM, Grayscale also invested a number of new incorporated assets. It invested 7,290,372 to MANA, 258,899 for FIL, 1,396,356 to BAT (LON:), and 65,670 for LINK. Moreover, the crypto asset manager holds a total of $46 billion worth of several cryptocurrencies right now. The largest shares they allotted were for (BTC) and (ETH).

