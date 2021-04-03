Grant Hill to become managing director of USA Basketball

Hill will take over for Colangelo after this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Colangelo has been in control of the national team since 2005.

Hill said Saturday:

“It’s just an incredible opportunity, also an incredible challenge. I had the good fortune of participating in international play — the Pan American Games, of course the Olympic team — and I have been a fan of Team USA going back to the 1984 Olympic team when I first started to fall in love with basketball. The more I thought about it, the more intrigued, excited and the more willing I was to roll up my sleeves and move forward with this awesome responsibility.”

Hill has an elite resume. He spent 19 seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star seven times. He likely would’ve played longer if not for ankle problems.

He also led the Duke Blue Devils to national championships in 1991 and 1992.

Hill was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 and has worked as an NBA and college basketball analyst for Turner Sports. He will continue to be an analyst after assuming his role with USA Basketball.