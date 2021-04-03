Gordon Hayward out at least four weeks with foot sprain

Hayward is in the midst of his best season since the 2016-17 campaign. The 31-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 41.5% from deep.

Hayward’s play has helped propel the Hornets into fourth place in the tight Eastern Conference.

The Indiana native was signed and traded to Charlotte by the Boston Celtics during the offseason. Hayward was behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Boston’s depth chart, which pushed him to seek a departure from the Celtics.