Former SEC chair Jay Clayton tips new Bitcoin regulations are coming By Cointelegraph

Former SEC chair Jay Clayton tips new Bitcoin regulations are coming
Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton has stated that has not been classified as a security for a long time.
But speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on March 31, Clayton warned that its status as a non-security still does not protect it from the imposition of new regulations, which, he warned, could be coming soon.
