Facebook users have had their data uploaded to a website for hackers

The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider.

According to that publication, it has info from 106 countries including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.

Facebook has been grappling with data security issues for years.

It is unclear if the current data dump is related to this database.

The Menlo Park, California-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.