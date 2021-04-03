Ethereum Hits $2,146.55 ATH and Surges Towards $3,000 By CoinQuora

Ethereum Hits $2,146.55 ATH and Surges Towards $3,000
- has surged over 20% to reach a new all time of $2,146.55.
- Bullish indicators show that the top altcoin could soon reach $3,000.
- Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently revealed that he is bullish on ETH.
Ethereum achieved a new all-time high (ATH) of $2,146.55 earlier today. However, can the top altcoin sustain the bull run and reach $3,000?
The top altcoin has surged 23.6% over the past week, with a 5.4% gain in the last 24 hours. In fact, ETH price has been rising steadily in a cup and handle pattern. The pattern is a bullish indicator that means the crypto might still rise even more.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.