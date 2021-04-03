Ethereum Hits $2,146.55 ATH and Surges Towards $3,000 By CoinQuora



Ethereum Hits $2,146.55 ATH and Surges Towards $3,000



has surged over 20% to reach a new all time of $2,146.55.

Bullish indicators show that the top altcoin could soon reach $3,000.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently revealed that he is bullish on ETH.

Ethereum achieved a new all-time high (ATH) of $2,146.55 earlier today. However, can the top altcoin sustain the bull run and reach $3,000?

The top altcoin has surged 23.6% over the past week, with a 5.4% gain in the last 24 hours. In fact, ETH price has been rising steadily in a cup and handle pattern. The pattern is a bullish indicator that means the crypto might still rise even more.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora