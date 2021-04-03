Ethereum Hits $2,146.55 ATH and Surges Towards $3,000 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum Hits $2,146.55 ATH and Surges Towards $3,000

  • has surged over 20% to reach a new all time of $2,146.55.
  • Bullish indicators show that the top altcoin could soon reach $3,000.
  • Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently revealed that he is bullish on ETH.

Ethereum achieved a new all-time high (ATH) of $2,146.55 earlier today. However, can the top altcoin sustain the bull run and reach $3,000?

The top altcoin has surged 23.6% over the past week, with a 5.4% gain in the last 24 hours. In fact, ETH price has been rising steadily in a cup and handle pattern. The pattern is a bullish indicator that means the crypto might still rise even more.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR