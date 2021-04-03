EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $5.4891 by 14:06 (18:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.42% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 3.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.4442B, or 0.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.4806 to $6.4780 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 38.52%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.6879B or 4.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.0348 to $6.4780 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 76.11% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,907.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.00% on the day.

was trading at $2,004.40 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,099.3912B or 57.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $236.8944B or 12.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.