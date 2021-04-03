Egypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes – sources

Article content

CAIRO — Egypt’s Industrial Development Authority has postponed a tender for a license to manufacture conventional and electronic cigarettes, two sources in companies selling tobacco in the country told Reuters on Saturday.

The authority informed them about the postponement a day before the deadline to lodge bids, they said.

The tender, which would end a decades-old monopoly by the state-controlled Eastern Company, was due to be held on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by John Stonestreet)