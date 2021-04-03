Egypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes – sources

Article content

CAIRO — Egypt’s has postponed a tender for a license to manufacture conventional and electronic cigarettes, two sources in companies selling tobacco there said.

An auction for the license, which would have ended a decades-old monopoly by the state-controlled Eastern Company , was due to be held on Tuesday.

“What we understand … is that the postponement is for an indefinite period … Certainly, the conditions for the auction will be changed if it is held again,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Egypt’s Industrial Development Authority informed companies about the postponement a day before the deadline to lodge bids, the sources said, adding that some had asked authorities to halt the bidding round.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by John Stonestreet)