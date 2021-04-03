DMX Hospitalized With Critical Condition After Drug Overdose

AceShowbiz –

Rapper DMX is fighting for his life in a White Plains, New York hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose and heart attack.

The star, real name Earl Simmons, has struggled with drug addiction for years and last checked into rehab in October, 2019.

DMX has been out of the spotlight of late, but last year (20) he took part in a Verzuz rap battle with Snoop Dogg, during which the two veterans traded off hits against one another.

In an interview with Dr. Phil back in 2013, DMX revealed he was introduced to drugs when a family member gave him marijuana at the age of 8 and first smoked a joint laced with cocaine at 14. “That’s when it started,” he said of his addiction. “It was something that drew me in, and trapped me, and just had a hold on me for a long, long time.”

In 2016, the star almost died in an overdose. He reportedly stopped breathing and had no pulse after collapsing in a parking lot. After anti-opioid was administered, he became “semiconscious” and was rushed to hospital for further treatment.

Last year, he got candid as he explained his reliance on drugs. “I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me,” he said. “I didn’t really have anybody to talk to… in the hood, nobody wants to hear that… Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out.”