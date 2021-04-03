Diablo Cody Has Finished Script for Madonna’s Biopic Before Leaving

WENN/Instagram

Rumors suggesting the Oscar-winning screenwriter left the upcoming biopic because she didn’t see eye to eye with the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has been debunked.

Diablo Cody has finished the script for Madonna‘s self-directed biopic.

Despite reports that creative differences had led to the Juno screenwriter stepping down from the project, a source has now told Entertainment Weekly that Cody has “completed her work and moved on to her next project.”

The insider added that Cody and Madonna, 62, have sent a final draft of the script to Universal, the studio, which is developing the movie, after spending much of 2020 working on the project.

Madonna announced the biopic last year, saying in a statement, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Amy Pascal is set to produce under her Pascal Pictures banner alongside Madonna herself whilst Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will executive produce.

No casting has been announced for the project, but “13 Reasons Why” star Anne Winters launched an Instagram campaign last year in hopes to land the lead role.

The actress began sharing posts of herself sporting looks made famous by the “Material Girl” singer in an effort to get the pop icon’s attention.