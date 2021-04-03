Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Rumored Dating as They’re ‘Very Close’ After Recording Together

Instagram

The ‘Dancing with the Devil’ songstress and the ‘Make Me (Cry)’ singer spark speculation that they may be an item as they reportedly have been spending some quality time together.

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus‘ chemistry may continue beyond their collaboration inside the recording studio. The two singers have been hit with dating rumors after they recently joined forces for a song featured on the former “High School Musical” star’s newest album, “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over”.

The 28-year-old singer/actress and the 21-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus have worked together for the former’s song “Easy” and have reportedly continued spending some quality time together since recording the song. “They’re very close and have been hanging out,” a source said of the two stars, adding that they might have begun a fling.

Another source close to Demi, however, begged to differ. Calling the dating rumors “weird,” the source told Page Six, “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” and insisted, “they’re not dating.”

Claiming that the relationship between Demi and Noah is platonic and strictly on business matter, the source explained, “They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”

Dishing on the song that was penned by Hilary Duff‘s songwriter husband Matthew Koma, the so-called pal of the “What Other People Say” songstress shared, “It’s a folksy song about leaving something behind… It’s such a personal album for her that lays out her journey.”

“Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over”, which was out on Friday, April 2, also features collaborations with Ariana Grande on “Met Him Last Night“, Saweetie on “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends” and Sam Fischer on “What Other People Say”.

The Noah dating rumors arrive after Demi identified as pansexual. Coming forward with her sexual orientation in an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last month, the former Disney darling admitted, “I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

Demi noted that she is attracted to “anything really.” After the host asked if the term “pansexual” suits her, she agreed, “Yeah, pansexual.” She then recalled, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia, and I was like, ‘That’s it! That’s what I’m going with.’ I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”