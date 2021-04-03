Carla Zampatti to be honoured with state funeral NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces

Fashion icon Carla Zampatti will be honoured with a state funeral, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Berejiklian described Ms Zampatti as “generous” and “inspiring”.

“The family of Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti AC has accepted the NSW Government’s offer of a State Funeral,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Carla Zampatti attends opening night of La Traviata on March 26. (WireImage)

“Carla was talented, generous and inspiring. A true trailblazer in every respect.

“On behalf of the people of NSW, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Carla.”

Details of the funeral will be provided in the coming days.

Pop singer Delta Goodrem with Carla Zampatti (Instagram/Yaya Stempler)

She was attending the gala premiere of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour last Friday, March 27, when she fell on the bottom two steps of a staircase and hit her head.

Zampatti is survived by her three children – Alexander Schuman, Bianca Spender who is also a fashion designer, and Allegra Spender – and nine grandchildren