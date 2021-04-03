Canucks have 14 players in protocol as outbreak worsens

The Brazil variant has also reportedly been identified among the positive cases, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The NHL postponed all Canucks games through April 6. However, it seems like games could be delayed even further after this latest round of testing.

All players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine away from their team. For a player who is asymptomatic, there are two ways out of isolation: test negative or wait 10 days. For players who experience symptoms, the standards are different. He must test negative twice or have at least 10 days pass since symptoms appeared.

The Canucks are the NHL’s latest team to experience an outbreak, joining the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins.