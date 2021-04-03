Bubble or a drop in the ocean? Putting Bitcoin’s $1 trillion milestone into perspective By Cointelegraph

Bubble or a drop in the ocean? Putting Bitcoin’s $1 trillion milestone into perspective
On Feb. 19, ‘s (BTC) market capitalization surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. While this was an exciting moment for investors, it also concerned investors that the asset is in a bubble.
Although a handful of listed companies ever achieved this feat, unlike gold, silver, and Bitcoin, stocks potentially generate earnings, which in turn can be used for buybacks, dividends, or developing additional sources of revenue.
