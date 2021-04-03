Home Business BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 4/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA

According to a recent research note by JPMorgan (NYSE:), institutional investors have withdrawn about $20 billion from their gold investments since mid-October and during the same time frame, institutional inflows into (BTC) have increased by $7 billion.

The bank said, “any such crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency implies big upside for Bitcoin over the long term.”

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360