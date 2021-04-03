Brooklyn Decker Launches ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Clothing Line

WENN

The ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ actress announces the Heirloom Collection which is inspired by Regency-era fashions as seen on the Netflix hit series.

Model and actress Brooklyn Decker fell so hard for Netflix hit “Bridgerton“, she has launched a sustainable clothing line inspired by the show’s Regency-era fashions.

Decker has teamed with bosses at Buru for the new collection, which she hopes appeals to mums a month before America’s Mother’s Day holiday (10May21).

The mum-of-two worked with designer Morgan Hutchinson on the Heirloom Collection, which includes house coats, dresses, skirts and blouses – all intended as easy to wear pieces that are washable, breast feeding friendly and, in some cases, reversible.

“I’ve been a fan of Buru for a long time, first as a new mom looking for accessible pieces that felt polished, and then as I was looking for special, limited pieces that I knew were made in the U.S. and designed by a woman and a friend,” she tells Women’s Wear Daily. “After a year of living in sweats and pyjamas (due to COVID-19 lockdowns), I was excited by the idea of dressing decadently without sacrificing any comfort.”

Bridgerton’s influence is easy to spot in the styles, which include ruffles, frilled collars, bows and vintage buttons, and come in shades seen in the series.

“I was in a deep Bridgerton phase when we were coming up with these pieces, which I think is fairly obvious when you look at the materials,” Decker adds. “While we can’t guarantee that they will help you win the Duke of Hastings, we can guarantee they will make you feel polished with very little effort.”

The Heirloom Collection is available for purchase from 10 April.