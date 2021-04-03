British fintech Curve launches NFT to support London theatres By BTC Peers



British fintech Curve launches NFT to support London theatres



A year after London theatres went dark, Curve, a fintech that helps sync all of your cards into one smart card, has partnered with Theatre Support Fund+ to sell a series of NFTs in an auction.

The Non-fungible token (NFT), a Curve-branded animation will be placed under the virtual hammer. With a ton of online NFT users invited for this event, the auction according to the press release will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021.

According to the release, proceeds from this auction will go to the Theatre Support Fund+ to support all of the struggling theatres in the London community that have been greatly affected by the impact of the pandemic.

In the last 12 months, over 40% of art and theatre workers in the city have become redundant since the outbreak of the novel CoronaVirus and accompanying UK restrictions.

Scheduled to hold on April 9, 2021, 24 hours before World Theatre Day, a day instituted in 1961 to celebrate and promote theatres.

As one of the first fintech to jump on the NFT craze, Curve’s digital art will feature iconic characters on the Rarible marketplace. Speaking to reporters, Chris Marchus, co-founder of Theatre Support Fund+ revealed that this partnership and accompanying auction will support artists and theatres in London who have been out of work for over 10 months.

With fintech company Circle already riding the NFT wave, as reported by BTC Peers, Curve’s entry signifies substantial trust in this nascent trend.

Continue reading on BTC Peers