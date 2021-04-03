Brazil variant reportedly identified in Canucks’ outbreak

The Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is reportedly worse than initially believed.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Brazil variant has been identified in some of the cases that have infected members of the Canucks.

“Now, I’m told that there are cases here in Vancouver with the Canucks where the individuals are very ill,” Dreger said on “SportsCentre.” “It’s something that we’re going to have to continue to monitor.”

As of Friday, the Canucks have seven players on the NHL’s COVID list, including Quinn Hughes, Braden Holtby, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Zack MacEwen and Antoine Roussel.

The NHL postponed all Vancouver games through April 6. However, the league could opt to postpone games further if the outbreak worsens and continues to spread.

The Canucks are fifth in the North Division and currently out of a playoff spot with a 16-18-3 record.