Bitcoin ‘on brink of strong breakout,’ says analyst ahead of Coinbase IPO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Bitcoin ‘on brink of strong breakout,’ says analyst ahead of Coinbase IPO

(BTC) is primed for a price breakout after beating out volatility, but April may still produce a surprise sell-off.

In his latest market update on Friday, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that he now expects upside to take over on .

BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
Bitcoin options open interest expiry dates. Source: Bybt