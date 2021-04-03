Barack Obama Names Jay-Z’s Song as His Mood Booster During Presidential Campaign

Twitter/Scout Tufankjian

The Democratic politician reveals he listened to a rap song from ‘The Black Album’ whenever he felt low during the campaign trail when he was running for the President.

AceShowbiz –

Jay-Z‘s “My 1st Song” became an anthem for Barack Obama when he was first running for U.S. President.

The former leader has revealed the rap song from Jay-Z‘s “The Black Album” was a huge source of inspiration for him, and he’d listen to it to lift himself back up after a tough day on the campaign trail.

“It is a song that I love because it talks about the struggle of just trying to make it,” Obama says. “And sometimes you have to resort to false bravado and hustle and tamping down your insecurities and when I was running for president, obviously, at that point I didn’t know whether I was gonna make it.”

“There’s a line in there: ‘Treat my first as my last and my last as my first and my thirst is the same as when I came’. And I actually kept on listening to that song during the presidency, because it was a reminder that – even when you do make it – having a little bit of that sense of still being hungry, still having to work hard, still having to prove something, that’s what keeps propelling you forward.”

Back in 2017, Obama helped celebrate Jay-Z when the star made history as the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Democratic Politician called Beyonce Knowles‘ husband “a true American original” in a prerecorded video message.

“I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other,” the then-president said. “Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today.”