Australia marks Easter amid eased COVID-19 restrictions for most

Easter services have been held around Australia after last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as thousands flocked to Sydney’s Easter show.
Easter was among the first major holidays to be cancelled in 2020 as the rise of the pandemic forced major cities across the country into lockdown.
Masses were cancelled, church services were held from home and Easter show plans were abandoned as infections grew.
This year, hundreds have gathered at church services to mark Easter Sunday.
In New South Wales, places of worship are still required to follow the one person per two square metre rule however singing is now allowed and caps have been lifted on private gatherings.
The event was a sell-out with tickets already gone for Monday too.
The long weekend marks the first weekend in Sydney with virtually no restrictions in place despite a recent case of community transmission in the state’s north in Byron Bay.
Residents in the Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council are spending the day under stricter restrictions than the rest of the state following the spread of COVID-19 into the community.
Masks are mandatory on public transport, in retail stores and in all public indoor settings in that area.
In hospitality venues, the four-square-metre rule has been reinstated and gatherings inside people’s homes will be capped at 30.
Restrictions are set to remain in place over the Easter long weekend until Tuesday April 6.
Victorians are able to attend major private and public gatherings provided social distancing is maintained and up to 1000 people are allowed to gather in South Australia.