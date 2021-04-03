As WHO highlights COVID animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more teeth – experts

Article content

SHANGHAI — China and its neighbors must not only crack down on wildlife trade but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, experts said after an investigation team concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated in animals.

A World Health Organization-led study, published Tuesday, said it was “likely to very likely” that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the global pandemic, was introduced to humans from bats via an intermediary species, with wildlife farming playing a crucial role.

Tong Yigang, a Chinese animal disease expert involved in the joint study, said the findings vindicated Beijing’s decision last year to ban trade in wildlife for human consumption.

But the report also drew attention to the wildlife farms still allowed to operate legally, serving the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and the fur trade – and creating more spillover risks.

“With farms you have a large pool of animals that are more or less genetically homogeneous, where a virus can easily evolve,” said Christian Walzer, chief veterinarian at New York’s Wildlife Conservation Society.

China tested thousands of animal samples to trace the coronavirus’s origins, but the study said more investigations were required. It also recommended surveys at mink and raccoon dog farms, which China still allows even though they are infection-prone.