Al Shabaab militants attack two Somali National Army bases By Reuters

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Al Shabaab militants attacked two military bases belonging to the Somali National Army early on Saturday morning, witnesses and the militants said.
The bases, located about 100 km (60 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, the witnesses said.
A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack, they added.
