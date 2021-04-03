38% Ethereum futures premium signals traders anticipate $2,500 ETH By Cointelegraph

38% Ethereum futures premium signals traders anticipate $2,500 ETH
Now that Ether’s (ETH) price broke the $2,000 level, hitting all-time highs this week, traders became excessively bullish and are expecting more upside in the short-term.
Some analysts believe Visa (NYSE:)’s initial USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin transaction settlement on the network kicked off the most recent rally. Others attribute the current Ether hike to a “triangle market structure” breakout.
