21 Dirty Lyrics From 2000s

♫ Tried my best to feed her appetite, keep her coming every night ♫
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the dirtiest lyric from their childhoods, and it turns out that most of them were from the 2000s. Here are the mind-blowing results.
1.
“Liquid Dreams” by O-Town
2.
“Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell
4.
“Fergalicious” by Fergie
5.
“All the Small Things” by Blink-182
6.
“Mr. Brightside” by the Killers
7.
“LoveGame” by Lady Gaga
8.
“Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna
9.
“Candy Shop” by 50 Cent and Olivia
10.
“This Love” by Maroon 5
11.
“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland
12.
“Bubbly” by Colbie Caillat
13.
“Shake It” by Metro Station
14.
“All for You” by Janet Jackson
15.
“Californication” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
16.
“Suga Suga” by Baby Bash Feat. Frankie J
17.
“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink
18.
“Smack That” by Akon
19.
“New Perspective” by Panic! at the Disco
20.
“Backdoor Lover” From the Josie and the Pussycats Soundtrack
21.
And “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy Tell’em
What dirty lyric went totally over your head as a kid? Let us know in the comments below!
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF