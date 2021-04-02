Zack Greinke hopes Astros’ wins will quiet fans’ boos

Zack Greinke helped the Houston Astros silence the crowd in Oakland on Thursday with an 8-1 win over the Athletics on Opening Day.

Fans had to wait an extra season to boo the Astros for their 2017 sign-stealing scandal. After Houston walked away with a win, Greinke is hoping the team’s success continues to silence the haters.

“Got to hear some boos, finally. That wasn’t fun to listen to, I didn’t think, but we played good so it didn’t matter,” Greinke said, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “Hopefully we’ll keep playing good and it won’t be as big of an issue.”

Greinke was solid on the mound, allowing just three hits in six innings. He also struck out four batters. Houston’s bats were also great on Thursday. Michael Brantley went three-for-four at the plate with an RBI, while Alex Bregman went two-for-four with two RBIs.

Even if the Astros keep winning, fans will continue to boo them throughout the 2021 campaign. The team’s sign-stealing scandal ended with a World Series title, so fans will certainly be shaming them as the weeks go on.