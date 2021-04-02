Yung Miami’s Boyfriend Southside Snaps at Lil Uzi Vert Following IG Live Spat

Instagram

The femcee and the ‘Way Life Goes’ spitter are trending on Twitter after they appear to be at odds during a joint Instagram Live with the former’s City Girls teammate JT

AceShowbiz –

Yung Miami‘s boyfriend Southside has a few choice words for Lil Uzi Vert following a tense moment between Yung Miami and Uzi during a joint Instagram Live with the latter’s lady JT. Going on Instagram Live on Thursday, April 1, Southside checked the “XO TOUR Llif3” for going off on his girlfriend.

“I’mma say this one time. Ay, Uzi, don’t address none to my b***h, my n***a,” Southside said in the livestreaming. “You handle your b***h, n***a, you stay on your side.”

Further warning Uzi not to say something bad on Yung’s name, Southside continued, “You got one more time to say somethin’. I promise you I’mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothin’ else, n***a… If you don’t like my b***h, don’t like my b***h. Let them do them… Stay the little weirdo you is, keep rockin’ purses, keep doin’ that b***h s**t you doin’.”

Yung Miami and Uzi were trending on Twitter after they appeared to be at odds during the aforementioned Instagram Live with Yung Miami’s City Girls teammate JT. “It ain’t even about that though,” Uzi told Yung Miami, before adding, “You know me. I ain’t ever got to see you just like you ain’t never got to see me.”

JT seemingly attempted to intervene several times but it was to no avail because it didn’t take time for Yung Miami to fire back. “Me and you don’t have to be friends, and that’s understood. We don’t have to be friends and that’s just that,” she said.

Following the heated exchange, JT addressed the matter on Twitter. “Y’all just like him extra as f**k, please go head.” Yung Miami also set the record straight, clarifying, “I’m not sad or crying y’all got me f***ed up!”

Uzi also appeared to play it down by alluding that he didn’t mean his words for Yung Miami, whom he referred to as Caresha in the video. “That’s my gf best friend I was playing with her she always curse me out,” so he wrote on Twitter.