Yuan inches up, but set for longest weekly losing streak since 2018

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched up against

the dollar on Friday, while investors eyed U.S. jobs data that

could indicate the pace of recovery in the world’s largest

economy for more trading cues.

But the yuan stayed on course for a seventh weekly drop, the

longest such streak since 2018, hit by a broad dollar strength.

The U.S. nonfarm payroll data, due later in the day, could

confirm the market view of a steady U.S. economic recovery and

prop up the dollar further, bringing volatility to other major

currencies, several yuan traders said.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.5649 per dollar, 65 pips

or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 6.5584.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.5661

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5625 at midday, 30 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Many market participants have squared their books before the

U.S. jobs data and the upcoming April 3-5 Tomb Sweeping holiday,

while overseas markets lack guidance as investors are away for

Easter holidays, some currency traders said.

“As USD/CNY is now increasingly reactive to the dollar

index, and COVID is yet to be under control in the U.S. and