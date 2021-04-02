XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $0.63358 by 21:37 (01:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $28.23812B, or 1.44% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.60656 to $0.63378 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 9.16%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.50585B or 3.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5309 to $0.6338 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 80.74% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,214.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.09% on the day.

was trading at $2,104.16 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.53%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,114.15853B or 56.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $244.58341B or 12.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value.