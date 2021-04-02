Who will replace Roy Williams at North Carolina?

Roy Williams has retired after 33 years as a head coach with the last 18 being at North Carolina. He won three national championships and five Final Fours during his time in Chapel Hill, so the shoes that need to be filled are humongous. Who could possibly come in and replace one of the best coaches of all time?

There is a long line of people who would love to have one of the greatest jobs in college basketball. The tradition, the brand, the conference, the recruiting area, the resources, and the Michael Jordan all make Carolina one of the most desirable places to coach. At issue is which direction does the university go for a new coach? For a program that is about family, there is a feeling that the school may look to either promote from within or hire a coach with ties to the program. There’s also the thinking that this job doesn’t open up very often (only four coaches over the last 60 years) so you go after the biggest fish you can find.

This all makes for one of the most fascinating coaching searches in quite some time. Here are a sweet sixteen list of candidates for the North Carolina men’s basketball job: