What to stream this bank holiday weekend including The Mauritanian, Run and Sherpa

The Easter bank holiday weekend means more time for many things, such as meeting up with friends outside, baking hot cross buns and spending time in the sunshine.

As always though, streamers are providing plenty of reasons to forego all of that and use your two extra days of holiday to kick back with some popcorn instead.

Between the offerings on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, it will be hard to pry yourself away from the TV this long weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a thrill (Run) or after something that is equal parts educational and entertaining (The Mauritanian), the three streaming giants have you set for the next four days. See below for a round-up of new arrivals to watch this Bank holiday weekend.

Netflix

Idris Elba stars in 2021’s Concrete Cowboy (Netflix)

Run: Sarah Paulson leads this fast-paced thriller as a mother determined to keep her sick teenage daughter home at all costs.

Sherpa: A provocative documentary about the Himalayan guides who risk their lives supporting climbers on Mount Everest.

Concrete Cowboy: A modern Western drama, based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy, that explores Black horse riding culture in Philadelphia. Starring Idris Elba.

Superstore: The critically acclaimed sitcom about employees working at a big-box store in St Louis came to an end last month, but you can watch seasons one to four on Netflix now.

Death Becomes Her: An oldie but a goodie. This star-studded flick is finally available to watch online.

Amazon Prime

The Mauritanian: Tahar Rahim stars in this Oscar-nominated legal drama about the horrors of Guantanamo Bay.

I Care A Lot: This thought-provoking thriller sees Rosamund Pike toy with her Gone Girl image to stunning effect.

Invincible: It is hard to imagine a more impressive cast than the one featured in this superhero adult animation. Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Mark Hamill and Sandra Oh are only the tip of the iceberg.

Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike leads the captivating thriller I Care A Lot (© 2021 Netflix, Inc.)

Disney Plus

Bob’s Burgers: The first 10 seasons of this Emmy Award-winning adult animation have been added to the streamer as part of Star, its new “general entertainment brand” that is set to capitalise on the studio’s acquisition of Fox in 2019.

WandaVision: Take the opportunity to finally get stuck into Marvel’s critically acclaimed first series with all nine episodes now available to stream for prime binge-watching.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel’s Captain America spin-off series drops its third episode today (2 April).